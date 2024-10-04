Hamster Kombat Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $305.89 Million (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Hamster Kombat has a market cap of $305.89 million and $70.40 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster Kombat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00252166 BTC.

About Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00453752 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $122,145,713.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.