Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $21,292.36 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.94 or 0.03894926 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00042073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

