Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $81.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00007464 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00041945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

