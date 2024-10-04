USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $299,859.47

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $77.94 million and $299,859.47 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,896.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.22 or 0.00522200 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00073978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

