Swipe (SXP) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.81 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $147.40 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 619,233,155 coins and its circulating supply is 619,231,156 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

