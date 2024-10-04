Bitcoin Diamond Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $3,806.39 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018910 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,762.84 or 0.40006707 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

