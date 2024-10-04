Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $4.66 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00007536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $708.88 million and approximately $27.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.54 or 1.00140275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00055611 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,969,141 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

