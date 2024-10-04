Tezos Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $658.85 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,025,091,071 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,563,402 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.