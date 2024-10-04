ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $28.92. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 8,172 shares.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

