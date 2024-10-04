Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as high as C$1.25. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 34,320 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GCL. Desjardins raised shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Colabor Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.22.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$161.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0793854 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

