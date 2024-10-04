Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares traded.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.04.
About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
