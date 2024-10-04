Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.50 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 68.15 ($0.91). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 16,411 shares.

Conygar Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.64 million, a P/E ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

