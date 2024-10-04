Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.57. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 6,159 shares traded.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.92 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00. In other Lavras Gold news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$114,035.70. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,300 shares of company stock worth $121,710 and have sold 363,900 shares worth $752,475. 43.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

