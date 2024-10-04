Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.74) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.50). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.74), with a volume of 311,914 shares traded.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 728.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 728.50. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile
Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.
