BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.42 and traded as low as $121.76. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $122.94, with a volume of 722 shares.
BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.73 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.
