Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.57 and traded as low as $3.48. Forward Industries shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 14,778 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Forward Industries Trading Up 53.7 %
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
