KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$8.50. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 55,519 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
KP Tissue Price Performance
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.442939 EPS for the current year.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
