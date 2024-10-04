Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $26.50. Sands China shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 38,694 shares traded.

Sands China Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

