Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $26.50. Sands China shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 38,694 shares traded.
Sands China Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.
About Sands China
Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sands China
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.