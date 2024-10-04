Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,266 shares traded.

Bahamas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.33.

About Bahamas Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.