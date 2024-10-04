Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.24 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.05). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.04), with a volume of 22,547 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Trifast Stock Performance

Trifast Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.26. The company has a market capitalization of £105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2,620.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Trifast

In related news, insider Iain Percival acquired 161,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,754 ($103.72) per share, with a total value of £12,504,720.72 ($16,726,485.71). 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.



