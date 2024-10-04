Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Strategic Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
About Strategic Oil & Gas
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
