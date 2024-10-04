Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.31. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 60,273 shares traded.

Biomerica Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.09.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 110.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

About Biomerica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

