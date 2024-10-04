Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.31. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 60,273 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.09.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 110.44%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
