Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

