Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

