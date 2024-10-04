Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $570.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.93 and its 200 day moving average is $540.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

