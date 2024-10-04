Osmosis Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $379.46 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00252175 BTC.
Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,892,453 coins and its circulating supply is 686,475,600 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.
