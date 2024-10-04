BNB (BNB) Price Hits $555.96

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $555.96 or 0.00895932 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion and $1.50 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,512 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,569.0598265. The last known price of BNB is 548.54693206 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2252 active market(s) with $1,605,275,707.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.