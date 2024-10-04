Zentry (ZENT) Price Tops $0.0222

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Zentry has a market capitalization of $128.91 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00252175 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01954821 USD and is down -8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,409,210.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

