ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 4% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $19,137.31 and $1.35 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,996.09 or 0.99907440 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.