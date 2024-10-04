TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0227

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $132.09 million and $51.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00042073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,688,563 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,421,279 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

