SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 722 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $34,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $832.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $850.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $930.28. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

