SG Americas Securities LLC Has $36.69 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 557.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $36,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.59. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

