SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,486 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $39,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 248,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 207,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,004,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.