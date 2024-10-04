SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 228.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,511,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,146,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.41 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

