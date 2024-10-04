SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 356,286 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont worth $42,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,580,000 after acquiring an additional 210,264 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Newmont by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $53.20 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

