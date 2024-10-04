Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.13. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 128,732 shares traded.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
