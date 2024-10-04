Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.13. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 128,732 shares traded.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 615.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 92,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,505 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.