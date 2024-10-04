FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 8,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $190.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

