Head-To-Head Analysis: CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) versus InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties 2.46% 0.42% 0.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.18 9.93 InvenTrust Properties $263.01 million 7.61 $5.27 million $0.10 294.70

This table compares CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and InvenTrust Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A InvenTrust Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

Dividends

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust. CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore, two properties in Frankfurt, Germany, and three properties in Sydney, Australia with a total property value of S$24.5 billion based on valuations of its proportionate interests in the portfolio as at 31 December 2023. CICT is managed by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, a leading global real estate investment manager with a strong Asia foothold.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

