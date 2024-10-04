Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $540,972.60 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,705,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

