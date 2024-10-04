pufETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $362.90 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. pufETH has a market capitalization of $362.90 million and $2.34 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be bought for about $2,438.09 or 0.03929394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About pufETH

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 527,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 522,241.46497161. The last known price of pufETH is 2,392.24502552 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,354,813.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

