Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $126.54 million and $9.37 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00252587 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.0003757 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,152,741.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

