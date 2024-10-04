Ethereum Classic Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.76 or 0.00030232 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $98.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,056.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00522590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00105450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00241437 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00074125 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,008,321 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.