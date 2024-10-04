Dash Price Down 9.1% This Week (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.75 or 0.00038284 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $284.45 million and approximately $46.10 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,974,909 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

