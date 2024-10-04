Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Achieves $271.81 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $271.81 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,056.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00522590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00105450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00030232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00241437 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00074125 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.