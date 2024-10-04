ICON (ICX) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ICON has a total market cap of $138.42 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,036,486,712 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,694,787 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,036,327,970.1113755 with 1,021,674,590.8590562 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13090827 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,497,565.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

