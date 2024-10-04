Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $129.35 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,210,099 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

