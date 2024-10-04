Verge (XVG) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $62.01 million and $1.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,056.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00522590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00105450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00030232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00241437 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00074125 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.