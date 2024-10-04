BlackCardCoin Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. BlackCardCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $3.66 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.44971108 USD and is down -10.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,844,671.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

