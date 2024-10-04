io.net Price Down 21% Over Last Week (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, io.net has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $169.57 million and approximately $54.83 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00002877 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

io.net Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.69663011 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $64,944,044.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

