Peoples Bank KS Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Peoples Bank KS lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 103.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $202,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $4,352,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

